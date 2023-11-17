Azercell Exhibited Its Digital Library At The 9Th Baku International Book Fair! (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The leading mobile operator exhibited its audiobooks
and digital content at the exhibition, aiming to support the
development of the reading culture
Azercell sponsored the 9th Baku International Book Fair,
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, held at the Baku Expo Center. The company presented its
digital library with Litres and Bookmate mobile applications, of
which it had been an official partner, offering exclusive
discounted rates in the local market. In addition to introducing
innovative trends and services to the country, Azercell presented
e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, and other content in various formats
to readers in four foreign languages through international
platforms. Azercell's digital library is also aimed at promoting
Azerbaijani literature and the reading culture.
It's worth noting that official guests of the exhibition,
including the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Adil Karimli,
who had attended the opening day of the exhibition, had the
opportunity to acquaint themselves with Azercell's audio and e-book
projects and had appreciated the possibility of reading e-books in
Azerbaijan. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, director of the Partner Relations
Department of Azercell Telekom LLC, emphasized to the guests that
the company supported social projects on the popularization of
Azerbaijani culture through innovative solutions: "Adhering to our
principles of corporate social responsibility, we implement social
projects, especially those that serve to improve the quality of
human life and promote Azerbaijani culture through technological
opportunities. Our digital library project aims to ensure access to
Azerbaijani literature worldwide, creating quality content in the
Azerbaijani language and promoting our national writers globally.
Soon, we will present the next collection of our audiobook project
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev."
It's worth noting that Azercell was the only mobile operator
participating in the exhibition.
