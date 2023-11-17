Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 16 decreased by $3.81 and amounted to $82 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $3.75 and amounted to $80.12 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.3 per barrel, which is $4.28 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $4.46 on November 16 compared to the previous indicator, to $78.15 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 17.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel