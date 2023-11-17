Increased Gas Deliveries From Azerbaijan Contributed To Securing Gas Supplies To EU Commissioner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Increased
pipeline gas deliveries from Azerbaijan via the Southern Gas
Corridor have contributed to securing gas supplies to the EU, said
Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for Financial
Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, Trend
reports with reference to EU documents.
She pointed out that the Memorandum of Understanding on Energy
(MoU) signed on 18 July 2022 with Azerbaijan is part of the EU's
efforts to diversify its energy sources.
“Increased pipeline gas deliveries from Azerbaijan via the
Southern Gas Corridor have contributed to securing gas supplies to
the EU in the wake of the energy crisis and preventing further
price spirals,” said the Commissioner.
The Southern Gas Corridor commenced the transportation of
Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020, facilitating the
movement of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries
through Georgia and Turkey. The total cost of the project amounted
to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted $45
billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor project
are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to
increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor
from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107444821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.