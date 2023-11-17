We Aim To Ensure A Prosperous J & K: Bukhari

He made these remarks during an event organised at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

During the event, a party spokesperson said, Vice Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) from Kulgam Shaziya Jan, and BJP's former constituency president in Kulgam's Damhal Hanjipora Mohammad Ashraf Dar, formally joined Apni Party. The event was organised by the party's District President, Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder.

Bukhari, the spokesperson said, greeted the new members into the party fold and assured them that the entire party leadership would back them in their activities and work for serving the people in their respective areas.

“From today, you all are part and parcel of this party, which has a clear-cut agenda of working for the well-being of our people. Our primary objectives include striving for durable peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir. We aim to ensure a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir for your younger generation and the generations to come. I assure you that when you are out there working for the agenda, you will receive full support and cooperation from the party's leadership,” he said.

“This party will provide you ample opportunities to serve the people in your respective areas,” he added.

