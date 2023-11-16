(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Baseball United Partners with Global Sports Producer Sunset+Vine to Broadcast Inaugural Showcase Event







Partnership will enable international broadcast of Baseball United's first-ever games at Dubai International Stadium



DUBAI, UAE (November 16, 2023) Dubai-based Baseball United, the region's first-ever professional baseball league, announced today that global sports producer Sunset+Vine has been appointed to deliver the television coverage of the Baseball United's inaugural All-Star Showcase, taking place on November 24th and 25th at Dubai International Stadium. The Showcase will include a two-game series between Baseball United's East All-Stars and West All-Stars, comprising 22 professional players - including former Major League Baseball All-Stars Robinson Cano, Bartolo Colon, and Pablo Sandoval – alongside three prospects from the region.



The live broadcast will include a 13 camera production, bespoke titles and animations, and several mic'd up players. The broadcast will also include a 30-minute pre-game show, and a post-game wrap-up.



“Sunset+Vine has done outstanding work across many sports over the years,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Majority Owner.“Now, I'm excited for them to be a part of the first professional baseball production in the history of this region. They've been with us as we've begun to transform our early vision into next week's exciting reality. Our collective teams are fully-focused on putting on a great show.”

Sunset+Vine have engaged NEP Singapore to help deliver the live coverage as well as Sports Media Technology (SMT), based in the US, to provide graphic support. This includes the use of SMT's PITCHf/x technology to track pitch trajectories and speeds. Sunset+Vine will also have a dedicated team posted on the ground in Dubai focused on generating social and digital content.



UK-based Sunset+Vine is a global sports production and content business with a 40+ year history of delivering high-quality sports coverage across cricket, football, rugby, horse racing, athletics and many more. The company was awarded the ICC's Host Broadcast Production Services contract from 2016 and has produced all ICC events outside of India since then. Other credits include Host Broadcast of the 2014/2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, the World Equestrian Games 2018,

and World Sailing Championships 2023.



“Sunset+Vine is delighted that Baseball United have trusted us with providing the Host Broadcast coverage for this exciting new event,” commented Sunset+Vine Chairman, Jeff Foulser.“We're looking forward to two fantastic games in Dubai and hope that we can play our part in helping to inspire a new legion of baseball fans in Asia and the Middle East.”



