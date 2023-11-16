North Korea promises ‘overwhelming’ reply to recent US policy

(MENAFN) Tensions between North Korea and the United States have escalated as Pyongyang issues a stern warning of an "overwhelming" military response in reaction to the unveiling of a new "deterrence strategy" by the United States and South Korea. The North Korean response, conveyed through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), accuses the United States of escalating the "nuclear threat" on the Korean peninsula, pointing specifically to recent high-level talks between Washington and Seoul.



According to the KCNA statement on Thursday, a Pyongyang military spokesman singled out the actions of United States military officials in the South Korean capital, asserting that the United States and its allies are the primary culprits behind the heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. In response to the perceived threat, North Korea declared its intent to enhance its "offensive and overwhelming response capabilities" and pursue "visible strategic deterrent military actions."



The joint security talks between United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top South Korean military officials focused on a revised "Tailored Deterrence Strategy" against North Korea. During these discussions, both nations pledged to strengthen nuclear and conventional forces. Austin emphasized the "ironclad" deterrence commitment to South Korea, encompassing a full range of nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities.



The North Korean warning and the United States-South Korea deterrence strategy underscore the ongoing complexities in the region and the delicate balance of power. As both sides engage in military posturing, concerns over the potential for further escalation and the impact on regional stability are amplified. The developments necessitate careful international attention and diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-blown crisis on the Korean peninsula.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107439109