Al Masaood Automobiles Offers Attractive Offers on Popular Nissan Vehicles During November

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has announced its November promotions set to offer customers yet another convenient and satisfying car-purchasing experience.

For customers seeking a reliable, high-performance sedan, or a durable and stylish SUV, Al Masaood Automobiles presents a varied selection of cars to cater for diverse preferences. Through the promotion, convenient monthly payment plans are offered on the popular models – the All-New Nissan X-Trail starting at AED 1,499 per month, the new Nissan Altima for AED 1,598 per month, the Nissan X-TERRA with monthly instalments starting at AED 1,594, and the all-time favourite – the Nissan Patrol with a monthly plan of AED 2,999 and the option to defer payments to 2024. All Nissan models under the offer come with a 5-year warranty.

Nissan Abu Dhabi’s November offer is valid until December 8th, 2023, across all Al Masaood Automobiles Showrooms. For more information and to get started on your car-buying journey, please visit: []



