Azerbaijani Health Minister Is On Business Trip To Republic Of Cuba

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The delegation, headed by Minister of Health of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev is on a business trip to the Republic of
Cuba. The delegation headed by Minister of Health of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev was received by Prime Minister of the
Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba noted
the significant influence of relations between the historical
national leaders of Azerbaijan and Cuba on the level of relations
between the peoples and expressed satisfaction.
The Prime Minister emphasized that under the leadership of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the
reputation of the Non-Aligned Movement in the international arena
has increased and it has turned into an organisation with a leading
political force.
Manuel Marrero Cruz noted that recently, contacts between the
countries have intensified, and there are wide prospects for joint
cooperation in various spheres.
The Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur
Musayev expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic
of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz for their sincere reception and
hospitality. The Minister noted that this visit is a natural
outcome of relations between the leaders of the country.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107435263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.