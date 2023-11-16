EBL, Unilever Sign Payroll Banking Deal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, signed a payroll banking agreement at the UBL Head Office in the capital on November 13.

Under the agreement, UBL employees will enjoy preferential banking services including dual currency debit card, loan facilities and others from EBL. UBL will also enjoy EBL Connect, a digital portal, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Syeda Durdana Kabir, Human Resources Director, UBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Nahid Farzana, Head of Payroll Banking from EBL, and Amira Al Muktadir, Head of Financial Controls of UBL were present, among others, on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, EBL said, "This collaboration with Unilever Bangladesh Limited underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled banking solutions to our clients. We are committed to enhancing financial well-being for Unilever employees."

"The strategic alliance not only promises financial convenience but also signals a deeper integration of services to meet the evolving needs of the workforce", he added.