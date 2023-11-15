Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Celebrate 5Th Wedding Anniversary In Europe, Share Adorable Picture

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 14, 2023.

Yesterday, the couple posted a picture on their social media handles to share a glimpse of their celebration with their fans. The couple is currently on a vacation to Brussels and looked adorable in the picture.

The post

In the post, Deepika is seen giving a kiss on her husband's cheek while he smiles looking at the camera.

Ranveer and Deepika are in a European town and the 'Simmba' actor looks dapper in black pants, a multicolored sweater, and a black coat. Deepika is dressed in black denim and a grey long coat. Both twined in white shoes and had sling purses.



Sharing the picture they wrote, "5 of (infinity sign)". He also tagged Deepika and used heart emoticons.



Ranveer-Deepika marriage

On November 14, 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married after dating for almost a decade. The couple is known for their beautiful love story and heartwarming connection, and their path from dating to exchanging vows is nothing short of a fairytale.

Professional front

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and will play the role of a lady cop. She will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film 'Fighter'.

Ranveer Singh will also do a cameo in 'Singham Again'. He will play the lead in films like Karan Johar's 'Bollywood Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba 2'.

