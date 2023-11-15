Pakistan High Commissioners Pays Three-Day Visit To The Eastern Province

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 15: The High Commissioner for Pakistan in Sri Lanka,

Mah, (R) Umar Farooq Burki visited the Eastern Province from November 5 to 8. He held meetings with political, military and social leaders and discussed issues related to mutual cooperation and social welfare.

At Pottuvil and Oluvil, the High Commissioner distributed furniture among

schools in that area. He also distributed dry rations to the needy and sports equipment to those who desired it.

The event reflected Pakistan's commitment to social welfare, friendship and support to Sri Lankan communities irrespective of religion, gender and ethnicity.

In yet another event, the High Commissioner distributed sewing machines amongst widows and deserving families of Kalmunai Kudy to enable them to earn respectable livelihood.

The High Commissioner thanked the people of Eastern Province for the overwhelming warmth that was shown during his visit. He pointed out that Eastern Province is full of promising opportunities in terms of tourism, local small business, hoteling, surfing and much more.

Pakistan & Sri Lanka can come together and learn from each other in so many sectors of mutual interest. Both have huge potential in tourism, education, dairying, investment and business as well as joint training ventures.

The High Commissioner encouraged the local community especially the women to identify some areas where Pakistan and Sri Lanka can enter into joint partnerships for the uplift of the local communities in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

During the visit to Eastern province the High Commissioner also called on Commander South Eastern Naval Command at Panama and Eastern Naval Commander at Trincomalee. They discussed issues of mutual interest to further strengthen the defence and military relations between the two countries.

S. M. M. Mushaaraff, MP from Eastern Province and Abdul Rahuman Mansur, President of Rahmath Foundation facilitated the programme of the High Commissioner and made necessary coordination for different events during the tour.

