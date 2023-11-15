Wireless POS Terminal Market Size, With Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global wireless POS terminal market revenue was around US$ 8.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$24.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

A wireless POS machine is a computerized tool that is used in banks, shops, museums, subway stations, pharmacies, and restaurants to handle card payments. This software is made for content management, configuration, and asset management. And the hardware category includes payment terminals like tablets and smartphones connected to debit and credit card readers, workstations, cash drawers, and also accessories like barcode scanners, displays, receipt printers, etc.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The technological advancements in wireless POS terminals like in inclusion of machine learning and automation are expected to increase the growth of the wireless POS terminal market in upcoming years.

Increasing adoption of wireless POS terminal machines by restaurants and the healthcare industry for simplifying operations is expected to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in upcoming years.

It also assists businesses in better management of customers and easy operations, increasing preference for cashless transactions and growing adoption of wireless POS terminals for smoother business operations which majorly contribute toward the growth of the market.

The high asset costs and security risks of the POS terminals restrict the growth of the wireless POS terminal market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on the wireless POS terminal industry had a positive result as there was a surge in preference for cashless transactions.

The growth of wireless POS terminal systems during the pandemic has helped the interaction of customer relationship management (CRM) as well as other financial solutions for organizations. This also allowed businesses to use wireless POS terminal transaction data for business intelligence. Similarly, the growth of the digital payment industry during the pandemic has pushed the growth of the wireless POS terminals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest wireless POS terminal market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that the Asia-Pacific is at the top of technological adoption, which also influences the expansion of the wireless point-of-sale terminals market. In acquisition, the rising popularity of cashless transactions in various countries of the region is also a factor that is driving new business opportunities.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global wireless POS terminal market are:

Aures Group

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Cyber Net Manufacturing Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf

Incorporated

First Data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

INGENICO

Lightspeed Management Company LLC

Moneris

Oracle

Panasonic Corporation

Pax Technology Limited

Posiflex Technology

Revel Systems

VeriFone

Clip

Tyro

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global wireless POS terminal market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Components

Hardware

Software

> On-Premise

> Cloud

Services

> Professional Services

> Managed Services

Segmentation based on Type

Portable Countertop and PIN Pad

mPOS

Smart POS

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Front End

Back End

Segmentation on Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

> Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

> Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

> Institutional FSR

> Others

Healthcare

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Western Europe

> The UK

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Poland

> Russia

> Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

