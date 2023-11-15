Azerbaijan Approves Law On Accession To Universal Postal Convention And Its Final Protocol

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on accession to the Universal Postal Convention and the Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention.

Azerbaijan thus has joined the Universal Postal Convention and the Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention signed on August 26, 2021 in Abidjan.

From the date of entry into force of the above law, article 1 of the Law "On Accession to the Universal Postal Convention" and "Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention" of December 3, 2019 is canceled.