Ajman Bank Appoints Mamoun Alhomssey as the New Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Mamoun Alhomssey as the new Chief Technology Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in technology leadership roles at leading financial institutions, Mr. Alhomssey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ajman Bank. Prior to joining Ajman Bank, Mr. Mamoun Alhomssey, served as the Executive Vice President – Group CIO and Technology Advisor at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. During his 17 years tenure there, he led a strong team of technology experts and managed large technology budgets across various business units.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, the CEO of the bank, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Mamoun Alhomssey to our team. His remarkable track record in leading digital transformations and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions in the banking sector aligns perfectly with our vision at Ajman Bank. Mr. Alhomssey has been responsible for various technology modernization and innovation programs that have significantly contributed to the growth of the organisations he worked with. We, are confident that under his leadership, Ajman Bank will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to our customers.”



Mr. Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer, Ajman Bank, said, “The appointment of Mr. Mamoun Alhomssey fits appropriately into our digital transformation strategy and aligns perfectly with our vision of ‘Digitalization’, and will strengthen our bank operations. Ajman Bank has been actively driving digital transformation and investing in state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with the best banking experience. We believe he will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table and help our organization to adopt more advanced technologies while ensuring those solutions are reliable and scalable."



Mr. Alhomssey's work not only advanced the technological capabilities of the organizations he has served but also ensured alignment with business objectives and regulatory compliance. His role at the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was pivotal in digital transformations, managing IT strategies, cybersecurity strategy development, and deployment of AI and data analytics to create new revenue streams and enhance customer experience across the bank’s extensive customer base.



Holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Jordan, Mr. Alhomssey combines his extensive academic background with a practical, results-driven approach to technology leadership.



Mr. Alhomssey's professional journey is marked by notable achievements in the technology sector, particularly in banking, have been recognized by various prestigious awards. These accolades include Strategic CIO Award of the Year at the Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2023, and being featured in the top twenty CIOs at the IDC CIO Summit 2023, among others.



MENAFN15112023007431016050ID1107428356