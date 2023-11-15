Freezer Label Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Freezer Label Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Freezer Label Market is valued at approximately USD 1.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Freezer Label is a white polypropylene film with an all-temperature adhesive formulated specifically for use in frigid environments. The Freezer Label market is expanding because of factors such as rising attention measures for crucial information on product packaging. However, the indication purpose in the field of medical to eliminate counterfeit conditions was promising for the freezer label market.

According to the US Department of packaging board, retail sales of consumer-packaged goods sold under private labels in the United States reached 199 billion U.S. dollars. Since the global market value of pharmaceutical packaging was about 68.75 billion U.S. dollars and is forecasted to reach 104.88 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. Another important component driving space increase is Counterfeit medication HERMA InNo-Liner labeling system enables more eco-friendly packaging through shipping labels without any liner material. Meanwhile, direct thermal labels are a cost-effective solution which are frequently used by grocers for food information in products like meat or frozen food. However, Change in Atmospheric conditions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Freezer Label Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of expansion of the pharmaceutical industry with the rising development of various medicines is anticipated to boost sales of freezer labels specially in India were estimated to grow at a rate of 4.7% CAGR. Moreover North American region is the fastest growing region and estimated to create an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 273 Million during the period of 2022-2029. Since consumers in the United States were more inclined towards the latest technology.

Major market players included in this report are:

Herma gmbh

Avery Products Corporation

Ga international inc

Labelnet Ltd

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated label and co.

Essentra plc

Lintec corporation

Multi-Color Corporation

Pro Mach, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Oct 2022, BOXLAB Services and HERMA together made the procurement and use of dangerous goods labels more dependable, simpler, less costly, faster, and kinder to the environment.

In May 2021, CCL Industries Inc. acquired privately held Lux Global Label Asia Pte. Ltd. based in Singapore. LUX produces decorative labels for global customers in the ASEAN region.

Global Freezer Label Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Substrate, Application, Adhesive

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate:

Paper

Films

Foil

By Adhesive:

Hot melt

Water-Based

Acrylic

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

