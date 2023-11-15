Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Size 2023 Future Growth And Regional Market Dynamics 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Digestion Resistant MaltodextrinMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Maltodextrin is a digestible, artificial sugar derived from corn, rice, or wheat. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin is obtained by putting maltodextrin through an additional process that changes the bonds which connect the sugar units. Due to this new process digestion-resistant maltodextrin becomes indigestible. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin is widely used as prebiotic, which promotes the growth of good bacteria in the intestine. Growing beverages industry and increasing demand for plant-based food ingredients are key drivers for the growth of Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin market.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- in 2020, the global market of non-alcoholic beverages is estimated at USD 1.03 billion and as per estimation by the year 2025 the revenue of the global non-alcoholic drinks market would reach to USD 1.44 trillion. Also, with growing processed food industry and shifting consumers preferences towards organic products, the adoption & demand for Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, side effects of Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin on certain people like allergic reactions, cramping etc. impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing demand for the product from countries such as growing processed food and beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Corn-based

Wheat-based

Potato-based

Cassava-based

Others (Rice, Banana)

By Form:

Spray-dried Powder

Instantized/Agglomerated

By End Use Industries:

Foods

Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

