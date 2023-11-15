Cellulosic Ethanol Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Cellulosic Ethanol Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market is valued at approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Cellulosic Ethanol is a second-generation biofuel made from lignocellulosic feedstocks such as agricultural and forest waste, mixed biomass, energy crops, and municipal solid waste. Cellulosic ethanol is emerging as a viable alternative to corn-based ethanol. The fact that cellulosic ethanol is made from non-food crops and its main advantage is waste biomass. The increase in demand for renewable and sustainable energy sources, the increased need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and the introduction of government policies and incentives that support the use of biofuels are driving the cellulosic ethanol market statistics. Several factors, including greater urbanisation, higher energy use, and increased environmental concerns, are expected to promote global cellulosic ethanol use. Various clean air (clean air act) and GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction regulations, among other factors, are projected to play an important part in the industrys growth.

The increase in demand for renewable and sustainable energy sources driving the market growth. According to the in 2021, The 10.3% increase in installed capacity indicates growth that outpaces long-term patterns of slower year-over-year growth. Global renewable generation capacity was 2 799 GW by the end of 2020, with hydropower making up the greatest portion (1 211 GW), while solar and wind are quickly catching up. In 2020, capacity increase was dominated by the two renewable, erratic sources of energy, with new solar and wind installations totaling 127 GW and 111 GW, respectively. Additionally, increased research activity for sustainable bioethanol production systems and increasing demand for the electric vehicle market H owever, the Lack of infrastructure for Cellulosic Ethanol stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising demand for clean biofuel and the inexpensive supply of feedstocks. According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2021, US fuel ethanol output (as defined by renewable fuels and oxygenate plant net fuel ethanol production) going to around 15 billion gallons (0.4 billion barrels) in 2023. Furthermore, the growing number of cars in the North American area drives market growth. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the heightened environmental concerns and increasing government actions in the region. According to the International Energy Agency in 2021, the European Unions Fit for 55 package contains a recommendation for a transportation related GHG intensity standard that would treble the current transportation related renewable energy target for transport of 14% by 2030.

Major market player included in this report are:

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

GranBio

DuPont

Novozymes

Alliance Bio Energy Plus

Aemetis, Inc.

Enerkem

POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels

logen Corporation

Prai Industries

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Novozymes introduced two novel yeast and fibre solutions with the goal of increasing ethanol plant efficiency, addressing production problems, and allowing facilities to expand their product offers.

In August 2020, GranBio, an industrial biotechnology business, collaborated with NextChem to co-license its patented technology for the global manufacture of second-generation ethanol.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Feedstock, Process, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Feedstock:

Crop Residues

Wood Residues

Dedicated Energy Crops

Others

By Process:

Dry Grind

Wet Mill

Others

By Application:

Gasoline

Detergent

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

