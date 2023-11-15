Flexible Green Packaging Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Flexible Green Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Flexible Green Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The Global Flexible Green Packaging Market refers to the market for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that are designed to minimize the negative impact on the environment. Flexible green packaging is characterized by its use of renewable materials, reduced energy consumption, and reduced carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle. The major driving factors for the Global Flexible Green Packaging Market are government regulations and policies, increased regulations on plastic waste, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable and eco-friendly products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global flexible green packaging market. Moreover, brand image and corporate social responsibility

For instance, in the United States the Department of Energy has invested USD 25 million in the production of plastics, in year 2021. Along with this, in February 2021, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Lucro Plastecycle, a Mumbai-based recycling company, announced an agreement to produce and market polyethylene films made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in India. Also , in October 2022, Kamakshi Sudpack a Germany based company has started a flexible packaging manufacturing unit, which is used for making non-food, food and medical packaging and invested USD 24.40 million for manufacturing flexible packaging. However, the high cost of Flexible Green Packaging stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Flexible Green Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a significant market for flexible green packaging, driven by stringent regulations on plastic waste and a strong emphasis on sustainability. The United States and Canada have implemented measures to reduce single-use plastics, leading to increased demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Consumer awareness and preference for sustainable products further contribute to market growth. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing fastest-growth in the flexible green packaging market. Rising environmental concerns, expanding middle-class population, and increasing urbanization are driving the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are key markets, with a growing focus on reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Wipak Group

Reynolds Group Holdings

DowDuPont Inc. (now known as DuPont de Nemours, Inc.)

Ukrplastic LLC

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holdings LLC

Mondi Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, Huhtamaki a company based in Finland has launched a sustainable flexible packaging, which is game changing technology that provides full recyclability and affordability for packaging.

Global Flexible Green Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Consumer Goods

Medical Industry

E-Commerce and Logistics

By Type:

Degradable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Reusable Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

