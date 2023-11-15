Trilliant And Tenaga Nasional Berhad Collaborate To Drive Accelerated Smart Meter Deployment

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Trilliant , a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, today announced that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) , the largest electricity utility in Malaysia and a leading utility company in Asia, has extended their joint partnership. Trilliant will continue to support TNB as it further accelerates smart meter deployment nationally to meet its energy transition vision.

TNB and Trilliant first formed a strategic partnership in 2017 to support the utility company's nationwide plan for smart meter deployment, along with a joint go-to-market strategy to drive innovation and deliver smart communications solutions to utilities across Asia Pacific and other select regions. This partnership provides TNB with the support it requires in the near future to continue its smart meter deployment, including access to Trilliant's next generation AMI network technology and a five-year maintenance and support agreement.

Through their collaboration, Trilliant's flexible solutions have helped TNB improve billing efficiency, enhance forecasting and planning, and improve outage management, positioning the utility to further augment customer-facing benefits while providing consumers with more control over their energy use.

“We value our longstanding partnership with TNB and are honoured to continue our work to support them as they progress towards their goals and innovative energy transition vision,” said Trilliant Chairman and CEO Andrew C. White.“Our organizations share a vision to drive positive change for a cleaner and more sustainable future. We're proud to be a part of their journey as they advance the region towards Net Zero.”

“The urgency to accelerate energy transition is undeniable, and we cannot embark on this journey alone. We seek strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations like Trilliant, where complementary expertise coalesces to drive innovation. Together, we will forge an energy ecosystem that is deeply integrated, customer-centric, smart, hyper-connected, agile, and responsive to the sustainability challenges ahead,” said Dato' Seri Ir. Baharin Din, President and CEO of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to sustainability and relentless innovation, TNB is spearheading the implementation of the energy transition, aligning with Malaysia's resolute agenda to combat climate change, safeguard continued business growth, and fast-track TNB's own sustainability aspirations of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Embracing the transformative power of technology and innovation, we are steadfastly modernising our digital foundations to seamlessly align with our energy transition strategy. This strategy is designed to tackle the energy trilemma across the value chain, fulfilling our commitment to sustainability and fostering business growth. Simultaneously, we are venturing into uncharted territories within the energy transition space, unwavering in our pursuit to accelerate generation decarbonisation, develop flexible and cross-border grid and empower cross-sector electrification and prosumers,” added Baharin.

Trilliant's holistic program with TNB includes the Trilliant Communication Module­­­ ­- locally manufactured in Malaysia - embedded in every smart meter. Additionally, Trilliant has deployed a reliable network to support the high volume of traffic generated by the smart meters.

“TNB understands the significance of data, and our technology has provided them the ability to make timely, data-driven decisions, which in turn optimizes grid availability, reliability and planning ­­- all while enabling advanced applications such as time-of-use rates, prepaid metering and demand response,” said Eugene Loke, Managing Director, APAC, at Trilliant.“Trilliant's solutions efficiently and securely support organizations that are facing the energy transition, no matter where they are in their journey. We're proud to work with innovative leaders like TNB, strengthening their strategies and helping them to achieve their objectives.”

The Power of Choice

Trilliant's end-to-end portfolio of solutions offer utility companies and smart cities the Power of Choice. Its flexible, multi-tiered platform is device-agnostic and drives optimal endpoints and outcomes, enabling utilities to optimize assets and offer value-added services to customers. The flexibility provided by the Power of Choice allows Trilliant's customers to select endpoints from global manufacturers or support local job creation with in-country manufacturing.

Trilliant believes AMI applications go beyond just billing; they're vital for operational efficiency and to meet the evolving expectations of consumers who desire more control over their energy use, cleaner and sustainable energy sources, and a reliable grid that can adapt to changing circumstances. The accelerated adoption of renewable energy and electric vehicles requires additional solutions supporting the energy transition, and the company is working with customers to enable applications including Distribution Automation ; monitoring of Variable Renewable Energy generation; Distributed Energy Resources integration; smart street lighting ; and EV capacity planning.

Trilliant will be at Enlit Asia November 14-16, 2023. Visit Booth 401 to experience innovative solution demos and speak with Trilliant subject matter experts. Trilliant will also be presenting at the event. For more information, visit .

To book a one-on-one demo and meeting with Trilliant at Enlit Asia, or for more information, contact .

To learn more about Trilliant's smart grid solutions, visit: .

For more about Trilliant's AMI solutions, visit: .

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being“locked in” with one technology provider. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant's unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIOT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink