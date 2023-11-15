US House passes extension of federal government budget

(MENAFN) In a crucial move on Tuesday, the US House of Representatives successfully passed an extension of the federal government budget. This strategic maneuver mitigates the looming threat of numerous federal institutions facing closure and ensures the continuity of funding for government employees, particularly during the Thanksgiving period.



The pervasive discord between Republicans and Democrats has cast a shadow over the functionality of Congress. Neither the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority, nor the House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, has given the nod to the proposed budgets for federal administrations in the upcoming year, 2024.



The intensity of the divisions within Congress has reached such a pinnacle that lawmakers find themselves unable to secure votes for annual budgets—an unusual departure from the norm observed by most world economies. Instead, the United States has had to settle for a series of short-term budgets, spanning a month or two, as a temporary measure to avert potential fiscal crises.



In a notable development this Tuesday, the House of Representatives rallied to approve a bill extending government funding until January 2024. Notably, the Republican majority faced internal resistance, as conservatives within the party voiced concerns about the temporary nature of the proposed measure. This necessitated a bipartisan collaboration, with Democrats offering crucial support to secure the passage of the bill and uphold the stability of government operations.

