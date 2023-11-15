Kuwait Parliament Speaker Opens Session To Deliberate Agenda Items

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened Wednesday the Kuwaiti parliament session to continue deliberation of the agenda items. The session's agenda includes the items such as disclosure of incoming papers and letters as well as disclosure of petitions and complaints, questions, and the Amiri speech from the National Assembly's second regular session of the 17th legislative term on last October 31. (end) jy

