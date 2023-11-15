Paper Pigments Market Size, Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global paper pigments market revenue was around US$ 12.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Paper pigments are exceptional inorganic materials used for coatings and fillers in the manufacturing of paper. These pigments are combined with a fastener to maintain the pigment's attachment to paper fibers. Additionally, they are categorized into groups, such as white, dark, and shaded. These pigments are frequently employed in magazine printing papers, fine papers, packing papers, and newsprint.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The widespread use of paper pigment and rising paper demand in the packaging industry is predicted to boost the market growth.

Increasing demand for the highest quality coated paper is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market for the key players.

Growing digitalization is predicted to impede the market's expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, Ink and dye supply, as well as the export and import of paper, are all impacted. During the crisis, there have been incalculable economic losses in many nations.

However, during the pandemic, paper pigments were widely sought after for temporary food containment and protection due to their inability and high permeability to be heat-sealed. COVID-19 had a positive impact on paper food packaging and is predicted to increase demand for coated and uncoated paper which drove the expansion of the paper pigments market during the crisis.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow strongly during the projection period. In this region, paper pigments are frequently used in specialty papers, cover papers, and envelopes. In addition, the coated paper has been coated with a polymer or a combination of materials to give it specific properties, such as surface gloss, weight, smoothness, or decreased ink absorption.

Furthermore, it is in high demand as gloss paper, enamel paper, and slick paper. The coated paper generates brighter and clearer images or drawings because it absorbs less ink. In addition, growing industrialization, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as the growth in demand for superior-quality coated paper goods and expansion in the packaging sector. Thus, these factors propel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global paper pigments market are:

The Chemours Company

En- Tech Polymer Co Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

DuPont de Numerous Inc

Cabot Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kemira Oyj

KaMin LLC. / Corporation

Omya AG

Minerals Technologies Inc

GAB Neumann Gmbh

Hansol Chemicals

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Thiele Kaolin Company

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global paper pigments market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Titanium Dioxide

Amorphous Silicas

Talc

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Coated Paper

Uncoated Paper

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

