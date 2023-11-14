Ukraine Will Continue Reforms On Its Path To EU PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will continue to move along the path of transformation to become a member of the European Union.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We will continue to move along the path of Ukraine's transformation. We prepare draft laws and draft government decisions. We need these reforms primarily for us. For victory, for reconstruction, for the economic growth" Shmyhal said.

He reminded that last week the European Commission approved an important decision that Ukraine is ready to start pre-accession negotiations on EU membership. At that time, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen particularly emphasized the progress in the implementation of reforms, noting that during a full-scale war, the dynamics of change are particularly impressive.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that even during a full-scale war, Ukraine does not stop on the path of reforms necessary for the state.