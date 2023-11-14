Jotun Paints UAE Partners With Al Noor Training Center To Empower Children Of Determination

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The leading paint manufacturer is contributing AED 405,000 over 3 years and painting enhancements in its most recent support through the training center's“Adopt a Class” initiative.

From left to right: Michelle Dsouza – Assistant Manager of Sustainability & Community Relations at Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Imane Amrani – HR Advisor at Jotun Paints UAE, Sushanth Salian – HR Manager at Jotun Paints UAE, Kjetil Urheim – General Manager of Jotun Paints UAE and Ranjini Ramnath – Director of Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities – with students in the Primary Yellow Classroom that was painted by Jotun Paints UAE

Jotun Paints UAE, a leading name in paints and coatings industry in the MEIA region has partnered with Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities under the“Adopt a Class” initiative to support less-privileged families and empower children of determination with comprehensive education opportunities. The 2023 initiative enables Jotun to support the Primary Yellow classroom in Dubai's legacy institution for people of determination through financial sponsorship, enhancement of facilities and more with the aim of promoting safe, inclusive and accessible learning environments for those in need.

As part of the sponsorship, Jotun has committed to contributing a financial donation of AED 405,000 over 3 years which will assist in offering holistic training for children of determination through a range of professional disciplines. The contributions will also assist in recovering the center's deficits from student discounts, contribute to the Centre's consistent provision of quality services and provide opportunities to the corporate sector in supporting the cause of People of Determination.

Jotun's efforts for the Primary Yellow classroom will directly assist 8 children of determination aged between 7 and 9 years with conditions such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, various intellectual disabilities and more. Moreover, the paint manufacturer has also repainted the entire interior of the classroom to encourage positivity and innovation. The paint used was the Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux, the region's first washable matt paint with no smell or harmful chemicals, actively purifying the air, and improving the indoor air quality for students and training center personnel.

Commenting on Jotun's contribution, The Director of Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Ranjini Ramnath said“Jotun's sponsorship of the Primary Yellow class has allowed Al Noor to enhance the learning environment and experiences of the students in the class in ways that would not have been possible otherwise. Through their support, Jotun Paints has transformed the classroom, creating a more stimulating and inspiring atmosphere for our students to thrive in.”

Likewise, Kjetil Urheim, the General Manager of Jotun Paints UAE said“Jotun Paints UAE is proud to support the Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities as we believe that every child is special and has unique abilities. By supporting them, we not only empower them with essential skills and future career opportunities, but we nurture their resilience which is vital in breaking stereotypes and making the next generation of this nation a more inclusive and accessible society. We hope our endeavours paint smiles on their faces and profoundly impact their lives.”

Jotun's support for the training center stems back over the years. The brand previously financially sponsored the education of 2 children from 2015 – 2021 with a contribution of AED 45,000 per year supporting their continued rehabilitation and education. Furthermore, the brand provided critical crisis support during the COVID-19 pandemic through fund raising, supplied paint donations and also empowered children from the training center to showcase and sell handmade products at Jotun's UAE facilities through a program named the 'Al Noor Bazaar'.

Additionally, Jotun will soon be organizing a corporate day wherein their employees can volunteer and interact with the students at the training centre while embracing inclusivity and supporting their learning journey first-hand. The brand is committed to creating a brighter future for children facing disabilities and making a meaningful impact on their lives and the community.

About Jotun Paints:

Founded in 1926, Jotun is a Norwegian multinational chemicals company dealing mainly in Decorative Paints and Marine, Protective and Powder Coatings organized into seven regions. It is the leading paint manufacturer in the UAE and the market leader in the Middle East. It has expanded across the region in Middle East, India and Africa and its product range includes Decorative, Protective, Marine, Floor, Concrete Protection, Powder and Intumescent Coatings, bearing a solid testament to the company's reputation of being a single source solution for all clients and a true demonstration of the company's promise – 'Jotun Protects Property.'