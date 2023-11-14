Qatari Athletes Shine At Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national triathlon team showcased their prowess at the Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships held in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, yesterday.

Representing the elite player category, Faris Al Mohannadi and Abdullah Al Kuwari spearheaded the Qatari team's participation in the challenging race which consisted of a 750-metre swim, a 20-kilometre bike ride, and a 5-kilometre run. It was their third competition this year as part of the strategic plan developed by the Qatari Federation to elevate their athletes to a high level of competition under the International Triathlon Federation.

The Shift Go Racing team also made their mark in the Team Relay category with Tamim Al Kuwari, Mohammed Al Kuwari and Nayef Al Musallam securing a commendable third place overall while claiming the top spot in the team rankings.



Action during the Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships.

Adding to the success, the Q Tri team also participated in the aquathlon, showcasing their versatility in swimming, running, and swimming once again.

On the sidelines of the tournament, Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation President Dr. Mohammed bin Jaham Al Kuwari participated in the West Asian Triathlon Federation meeting alongside H H Prince Fahad bin Jalawi Al Saud, President of the Asian Triathlon Federation.

President Al Kuwari emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Qatar Triathlon Federation and the federations of West Asian countries, focusing on the championship agenda for the region.

A delegation of technicians from the Qatar Triathlon Federation, including Firas Al Hamoud - Technical Secretary of the Federation and Director of Development at the Asian Triathlon Federation, and three referees, Ibrahim Mohammed, John Bonalos, and Alexandro Abetri, actively participated in organising the tournament, ensuring its seamless execution.