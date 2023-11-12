Msheireb Properties Wins Two Qatar Tourism Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, is celebrating the organisation's big win at the first annual Qatar Tourism Awards.

Msheireb Properties' flagship rejuvenation project, Msheireb Downtown Doha took home two awards for its efforts in Smart Solutions and Cultural Experience development.

Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla said:“We are extremely proud to have had our work recognised at such a prestigious event. It is a testament to the many thousands of colleagues who have worked so hard to build and create the world's first fully certified sustainable smart city project.

“Since its official launch just ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Msheireb Downtown Doha has established itself as one of the country's main touristic and cultural destinations, attracting over 4 million visitors during the World Cup period. Over the next five years, we plan to continue growing and sustaining our cultural experience at Msheireb Downtown Doha by continuously enriching its offerings and services, expanding our educational programmes, and engaging with the local community.”

Msheireb Properties was awarded the Digital Innovation Experience award, in acknowledgement of the way that smart and sustainable features have been integrated into every stage of the project, since its inception.

Contributing to an enhanced visitor experience, Msheireb Downtown Doha ensures seamless accessibility throughout, including: Walkable streets, shaded courtyards, and natural cooling design to provide a year-round comfortable and enjoyable environment. The wealth of sustainable amenities, including smart transportation options, like the self-powered 2km tram network, which means that visitors can explore Msheireb Downtown Doha with ease.

The trams are fully air-conditioned and incorporate special light-filtering glass panels which inhibit over 90 percent of the heat from sunlight. They are also convertible and can be operated as open-air cars during the cooler months. It is the first of its kind in Qatar and has become the main transport network throughout MDD.

Commenting, Dr. Abdulla, added:“Msheireb Downtown Doha is an holistic, world-leading destination for living, leisure, and business, offering residents and visitors alike a unique and culturally rich experience, and we are proud to have today been acknowledged for the role that we play in Qatar's vibrant tourism scene as well.”

Msheireb Properties was also presented with the Cultural Experience award, in acknowledgment of Msheireb Downtown Doha's cultural offering which provides a seamless blend of historic relevance and contemporary comfort, incorporating interactivity, dramatic storytelling, and a strong focus on social history. The combination of historic preservation, architectural authenticity, and sustainability in Msheireb Downtown Doha creates an urban living environment that respects tradition and fosters a sense of community.

Visitors can explore Msheireb Museums, preserving the history of the area and highlighting the development of Qatar's first trade centre. Through unique exhibitions, interactive screens, and unique events, visitors are fully engaged and immersed in Qatar's rich heritage.