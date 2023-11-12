Kuwait Newspaper Kicks Off Moneytech Summit With Participation Of 300 Professionals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The second edition of the MoneyTech summit kicked off Sunday in Kuwait, organized by Al-Jarida newspaper, with the participation of over 300 professionals in the business, trade and financial technology sectors, and a huge group of owners of large and emerging companies to learn about the latest developments in technology.

Editor-in-Chief of Al-Jarida Khaled Al-Mutairi said in the opening speech that the economic summits have become a commitment from Al-Jarida, which has great appreciation for its leadership in development and support for the national economy, in addition to standing behind the youth of Kuwait and embrace their innovations.

The summit focuses on the complex details of money technology, which constitute one of the most important innovative paths that have quickly made their way into the world of the modern economy, most notably digital banking innovations and the impact of artificial intelligence on the services sector, he added.

He expressed happiness that this summit will have speakers from the largest leading companies sharing with the attendees their experiences in the transformations the world is witnessing and what they are anticipating in the upcoming years, so that this summit becomes a platform in which today's participants draw the future of fintech in the country.

MoneyTech 2023 summit is being held in collaboration with Talabat and with the participation of many strategic partners, including the Direct Investment Promotion Authority, National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, Kuwait Financial Center, Kamco Invest, Rasameel Investment Company, Al Mulla Group, NCM Investment and Tap Payments. (end)

