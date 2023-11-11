Jordan National Gallery Of Fine Arts Hosts Solidarity Event For Gaza, Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts organised an event on November 5, that included an exhibition of paintings titled“We are all for Gaza” by artists from Gazaat Building 1 of the Gallery, alongside an open activity of drawing and graffiti art at the Gallery's Park, under the patronage of HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, president of the Royal Society of Fine Arts and founder of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts.



The event was widely attended by a group of artists, art and culture representatives and audiences, in addition to a number of diplomats, at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, according to a gallery statement.



More than 50 artists from Gaza were featured in this exhibition, whose works address the long-standing suffering and oppression faced by the Palestinians since the beginning of the Israeli occupation to our present day. The exhibition will run through 31 December 2023.

All exhibition proceeds will go to the participating artists and their families in Gaza.