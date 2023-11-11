Pakistan To Share Experience With Kyrgyzstan In Field Of Halal Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The issue of cooperation in the field of halal industry was
discussed in Bishkek by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov with a delegation from
Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
The fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental
Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation
was held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.
Edil Baisalov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches great
importance to Kyrgyz-Pakistani friendship and the development of
cooperation in both trade, economic and social-humanitarian
spheres. He focused on certain aspects of interaction between the
two countries, in particular the development of cooperation in the
field of industry and agriculture.
The Deputy Head of the Cabinet also proposed to continue work to
increase cooperation in the field of tourism, culture and sports,
as well as broadcasting, which will make a significant contribution
not only to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and
friendship between the two peoples, but also to the preservation
and dissemination of cultural and spiritual values of two
countries. He proposed to continue activities to deepen contacts in
the field of education between universities and scientific
organizations of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.
The head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,
Minister of Energy Muhammad Ali noted the Pakistani side's
commitment to further strengthening and deepening cooperation
between the two republics in trade, economic, cultural,
humanitarian and other spheres.
Following the meeting, a number of documents were signed, in
particular:
Minutes of the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani
Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and
Technical Cooperation; Agreement between the Center for the Development of the Halal
Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
and the Standards and Quality Control Authority under the Ministry
of Science and Technology of Pakistan.
