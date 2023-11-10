Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 71.5M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 10, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 71.5 million tonnes of new grain and oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported this.

The harvest of grains and legumes was carried out on 9.84 million hectares with a yield of 52.1 centners per hectare (c/ha). In total, more than 51.274 million tonnes of grain have been harvested.

To date, Ukrainian farmers harvested:



22.409 million tonnes of wheat from 4.694 million hectares (yield, 47.7 c/ha),

21.218 million tonnes of corn from more than 2.932 million hectares (yield, 72.4 c/ha),

5.89 million tonnes of barley from more than 1.504 million hectares (yield, 39.2 c/ha), 398,200 tonnes of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.8 c/ha).

206,700 tonnes of buckwheat were harvested from 139,200 hectares (yield, 14.9 c/ha). Millet was harvested in the amount of 178,900 tonnes from 79,000 hectares (yield, 22.6 c/ha). 974,100 tonnes of other grains and pulses were harvested from 336,200 hectares.

As of November 10, Ukraine harvested 20.239 million tonnes of oilseeds from more than 8.096 million hectares.

11.52 million tonnes of sunflower seeds have already been harvested from over 4.911 million hectares (yield, 23.5 c/ha). 4.713 million tonnes of soybeans were harvested from more than 1.788 million hectares (yield, 26.3 c/ha). 4.005 million tonnes of rapeseed were harvested from 1.396 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

To date, Ukraine has already harvested more than 10.098 million tonnes of sugar beet from 211,300 hectares with a yield of 477.9 c/ha.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest 81.6 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds.