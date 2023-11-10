War Update: Ukraine Reports 69 Combat Clashes With Russian Forces In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, a total of 69 combat engagements were recorded across the front lines in Ukraine.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, the enemy launched two missile and 26 air strikes, as well as 62 attacks involving multiple rocket launch systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were either destroyed or damaged,” the report reads.

In the early hours of Friday, the Russians launched five Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs, of which four were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense forces.

The Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Kurylivka, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Siversk, Petropavlivka, Stepove, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka, Donetsk region; and Novodarivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the Ukrainian border, pursuing active subversive efforts in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other sectors of the front.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched unsuccessful assaults in the area of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians ran assaults near Stelmakhivka and Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region, with no gains achieved.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 10 attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region, and continued to inflict losses on the invasion force in terms of both manpower and equipment.

On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy keeps trying to besiege the town of Avdiivka where Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding their defenses and depleting the Russian forces. The enemy launched assaults southeast of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy undertook unsuccessful assault efforts in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 25 of their attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Russians saw no gains, trying to attack south of Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces pursue an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and materiel, depleting the invasion troops along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, counterbattery battles are ongoing as the Ukrainian artillery targets the rear of the Russian invasion troops.

Ukraine's Air Force launched four strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, while Ukrainian missiles hit two Russian control points, four artillery systems, and an e-warfare system.

