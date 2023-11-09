King, UN Chief Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received Wednesday from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a humanitarian truce.

In the phone call, the two sides agreed that the international community has to push towards ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water and fuel to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah highlighted the important role of the UN and its agencies in providing relief services in Gaza, calling for maintaining support for international organisations in the Strip, and facilitating their work.

His Majesty reiterated that a political solution based on the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that military and security solutions will not resolve the conflict.

Also on Wednesday, His Majesty, in a phone call with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, called for intensifying international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and protect civilians.

King Abdullah stressed the need to allow the uninterrupted delivery of medical and relief aid to Gaza, warning of further aggravation of the humanitarian situation there, according to a Royal Statement.

In addition, His Majesty renewed his warning that the continued escalation in the West Bank could lead to an explosion in the situation, highlighting the danger of the growing settler violence against the Palestinians.

The King reiterated that regional peace and security can only be reached through a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.