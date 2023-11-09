(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Gears Up for the Debut Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition







As many as 200 Japanese organisations, companies, and brands are gearing up for the first edition of the trade exhibition, to be held in January 2024, which expects a footfall of over 20,000 visitors.

Dubai – November 09, 2023: MAICO Enterprises Inc., a leading Japanese trade organization, has announced the launch of the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition, an annual regular trade exhibition in Dubai aimed to strengthen bilateral trade ties between the UAE and Japan, driving economic growth and innovation in the region.



The first edition of the exhibition, organized in collaboration with Le-Astrid International and Benchmark Events, will take place at the Dubai Trade Centre from January 22 to 24, 2024 with an expected footfall of over 20,000 people visiting as many as 200 Japanese exhibitors. The participating Japanese organisations, companies, and brands will cover diverse industrial sectors including technology, automotive, food, and beverage, among others.



The Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition is positioned to be an annual fixture in the Middle East, offering a stage for Japanese businesses to display their products and services, while simultaneously presenting UAE-based entities with fresh avenues for exploration, stated the organisers.



Speaking at a press conference in Dubai, Mr. Hideyuki Kambayashi, Director General of the Department of Industry, Labour, and Tourism of the Kyoto Prefectural Government, said, Mr. Hideyuki Kambayashi, Director General of the Department of Industry, Labour, and Tourism of the Kyoto Prefectural Government, said,“We are pleased to organize the debut Japan Trade Exhibition in Dubai. This is a collaborative initiative between the UAE and Japanese governments in partnership with trade associations to increase the presence of Japanese trade in the UAE.”



In the same forum, Mr. Takatoshi Nishiwaki, the Governor of Kyoto Prefecture in Japan, shared his vision of the Exhibition, highlighting its pivotal role as a bilateral bridge connecting the UAE and Japan trading partnerships.



He said,“Our goal is to make it an annual event in the Middle East region, providing a platform for Japanese businesses to showcase their products, solutions, and services for individuals and businesses in the UAE and the region to explore new opportunities. By strengthening the relationship between Japan and the UAE, we can drive economic growth and innovation in the region.”



Ms. Mai Sakaue, CEO of Maico Enterprise Inc., said,“We are delighted to collaborate with esteemed partners for this first-of-its-kind B2B engagement representing Japan. The exhibition signifies Japan's proactive engagement on the global stage. We anticipate a successful introduction in Dubai, fostering fruitful business initiatives. Dubai is the optimal launchpad for our international business ventures. The Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition stands as a testament to the commitment to enhance trade relations, stimulate economic growth, and foster innovation in the Middle East.”



'In a global landscape where collaboration and economic synergy hold the key to prosperity, the Exhibition will stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering robust bilateral trade relationships between Japan and the UAE. With a keen eye on stimulating economic growth and innovation in the region, our primary objective is to lay the foundation for a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership that paves the way for a brighter future,” Mr. Nishiwaki said further.



Providing a comprehensive overview of the engagement, Mr. Kambayashi added,“The Exhibition, promised to be a bustling and exciting affair, will have a unique convergence of commerce, culture, and creativity, marking a significant milestone in the Japanese industries reaching out to people in the Arab region. Our focus is to provide a comprehensive platform for businesses and individuals to delve into the latest Japanese products, services, and innovations promising a dynamic showcase.”



He also underscored the role of trade associations and the governments of the UAE and Japan in supporting the event.“Trade associations play a significant role in supporting the event by promoting trade and commerce and bringing various advantages to the participants. We are also thankful to the governments of the UAE and Japan and their pivotal role in ensuring the success of this event with their initiatives aimed at fostering partnerships and trade.”



The visitors will be provided the opportunity to discover the latest innovations driving the Japanese economy forward. The exhibition will be a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to explore the latest Japanese products and services.



The meeting also unveiled the official logo, brand guidelines, website, and mobile app for the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition. The comprehensive presentation also explained the features and functionalities of the event's digital platforms, emphasizing their benefits for exhibitors and attendees.

