               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Galata Tower In Istanbul Illuminated With Colors Of Azerbaijani Flag (PHOTO/VIDEO)


11/9/2023 3:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9 . The Galata Tower in Istanbul is illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports.

The tower was lit up with colors of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – National Flag Day.

MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107403131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search