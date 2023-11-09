Galata Tower In Istanbul Illuminated With Colors Of Azerbaijani Flag (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9
. The Galata Tower
in Istanbul is illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag,
Trend reports.
The tower was lit up with colors of the Azerbaijani flag on the
occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – National Flag
Day.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107403131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.