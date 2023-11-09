Swiss Government Wants To Lower Licence Fee To CHF300

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 日本語 (ja) スイス政府、公共放送の受信料を300フランに減額へ



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Español (es) El Gobierno suizo quiere rebajar el canon a 300 francos suizosPусский (ru) Швейцарское правительство намерено снизить тариф медиа-сбора

On Wednesday the government put out for consultation an amendment to the relevant ordinance. In a press release, the government explains that it prefers to act in this way rather than proposing a direct or indirect counterproposal to the“CHF200 is enough!” initiative, as it wishes to retain responsibility for setting the level of the licence fee.

+ Signatures handed in for reduction of Swiss licence fee

The government rejects the initiative, which would have“significant repercussions on the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's journalistic offering and regional roots”. With its proposal, the government wants to send a signal to households, explained Communications Minister Albert Rösti.

The licence fee is to be reduced in two stages. It will first fall to CHF312 in 2027 and then to CHF300 in 2029. The change in the exemption threshold for businesses is scheduled for 2027 and will affect some 63,000 additional businesses.“80% of businesses will be exempt,” Rösti said.

For the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, this change in licence fee represents a reduction of CHF170 million, CHF11 million of which is attributable to the exemption for companies. To this must be added an estimated CHF20 million in lost advertising revenue, said Bernard Maissen, director of the Federal Office of Communications.

The consultation period runs until February 1.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .