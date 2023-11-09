Oxygen Park Welcomes Back QF's Ladies Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's Ladies Night will return to Education City's Oxygen Park next week, with vendors donating their participation fees to Qatar Charity in solidarity with Palestine. On November 14 and 15, from 6-10pm, a range of sports and well-being activities such as Zumba, kickboxing, HIIT sessions, and an organised 3km run for women and girls will be on offer, alongside food options and opportunities for artistic expression.

Over the summer, four Ladies Nights event were held at the Education City Stadium, collectively welcoming nearly 8,000 participants. Throughout November and December, Ladies Night will be held twice a week at Oxygen Park.

Entry to Oxygen Park is free. To register for specific sessions, or to find out more, download the Education City App, which is available from the Apple Store and Google Play.

