King of Jordan, UN chief discuss immediate humanitarian Gaza truce

(MENAFN) Jordan's King Abdullah II engaged in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, during which they explored the potential for achieving an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. As reported by the Jordanian Royal Court, King Abdullah emphasized the urgent necessity for a Gaza ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian truce. He underscored the pivotal role of the UN and its affiliated agencies in delivering relief services to Gaza, especially in light of the stringent Israeli blockade and ongoing military actions in the region. The King also urged continued support for international humanitarian organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.



King Abdullah reasserted his belief that a peace process based on a two-state solution remains the only viable path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This discussion comes against the backdrop of Israel's extensive air and ground attacks in Gaza, which began following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7. The toll on both sides has been substantial, with over 10,000 Palestinian casualties, including thousands of children and women, and nearly 1,600 Israeli deaths, according to official figures.

