Jordanian King, UN Chief Call For Int'l Efforts Towards Cease-Fire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 9 (NNN-PETRA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan, yesterday, called for stepping up international actions, to reach an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, during which they underscored the necessity to intensify international efforts towards a humanitarian truce in Gaza, while securing uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water, and fuel to the besieged enclave.

The Jordanian king highlighted the pivotal role of the UN and its agencies, in providing relief services for Gaza, calling for sustained support for the operation of international organisations in the war-torn enclave.

He reiterated that a political solution based on the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.– NNN-PETRA

