Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Over 50 Attacks In Four Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces today repelled 54 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions.

That's according to an update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The offensive operation by the Ukrainian forces continues in the Melitopol direction. In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders pursue their offensive (assault) efforts.

The defenders inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation launched six strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters and three – on the Russian air defense systems.

Minister Kamyshin: Additional UAH 112B to be transferred to defense sector

Ukraine's missile forces hit eight artillery systems, two ammunition depots, four clusters, three air defense systems, a radar, three e-warfare systems, and another“important” target.

During the day, the Russian Federation launched two missile strikes and 30 airstrikes, as well as 59 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Households and civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. There are wounded among the civilian population.

Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, launching a Kh-31 guided missile. The missile attack targeted a civilian ship.

In total, 57 combat clashes took place along the front today, according to the General Staff. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly as no enemy offensive groupings are being formed there.

Resilience despite, destruction: European Commission notes Ukraine's progress in energy sector development

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage and reconnaissance efforts and shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Medvedivka, Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Turia, Pavlivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, and Veterynarne of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders launched unsuccessful assaults in the Sinkivka area of Kharkiv region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six attacks. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy ran assaults in the Novoyehorivka area, achieving no gains. An airstrike targeted the area near Spirne, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, among them Nevske, Bilohorivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy assaults in the Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka areas. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Andriivka. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Markove, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and New York.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske, where the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Avdiivka. nearly 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Netailove, and Pervomaiske, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 fruitless assaults in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka areas. Their airstrikes targeted the areas near Oleksandropil and Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, ran unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorske and south of Prechystivka. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, and Urozhaine were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction but bombed the areas of Vesele and Mala Tokmachka. More than 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Pyatykhatka were hit by artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson axis, the cities of Kherson and Novoberislav in Kherson region and Solonchaky in Mykolaiv region were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Air Force spokesman, the Russians drop more than 100 guided aerial bombs on populated areas in the front-line zone per day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine