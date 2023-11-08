'Women In Islam' Conference Urges Raising Awareness On Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Participants in "Women in Islam" Conference Wednesday stressed the need of raising awareness in society on women's rights and encouraging them to take part in decision-making in all fields.

This came in a final communique of the conference organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with the participation of a Kuwaiti delegation led by Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Affairs.

The conferees underlined the necessity if enacting laws and taking deterrent measures to eradicate all kinds of violence against women and girls.

They called for holding symposiums and conferences, and making studies with the aim of highlighting women's status, and their rights and duties in Islam, according to the communique.

They highlighted taking necessary measures to strengthen family unity and its role in establishing mutual respect between men and women without any discrimination.

The discussants stressed the importance of addressing all other problems and obstacles that may prevent boys and girls from learning, and ensuring equality between women and men in obtaining education and health care, it noted.

They urged intensifying efforts at national and OIC cooperation levels in order to overcome the obstacles and challenges that hinder women's participation and role in society.

In addition, they called for addressing gender disparities in many sectors, including economic activity and entrepreneurship, and working to create an equal environment in job opportunities.

The conferees further called for greater coordination and cooperation among the OIC and its member states, and relevant bodies and institutions to follow up and implement the OIC Plan for Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW).

They urged intensifying efforts to eradicate burdens of poverty on women in several member states, and protecting environment to ensure achieving equality.

They shed light on the importance of enhancing women's role in mediation effort to settle crises and the pillars of peace and stability.

Furthermore, the participants called for encouraging national institutions for women with the aim of upgrading their intellectual and cultural level.

They also stressed the need of empowering and backing Palestinian women, and providing all financial and psychological support to them as they are the most vulnerable segment from the Israeli occupation through economic, psychological and social programs.

They also called for backing Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli occupation. (end)

