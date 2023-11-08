Water Enhancer Market Will Show The Highest Growth Rates And Incredible Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Water Enhancer Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Water Enhancer Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Water Enhancer Market is valued approximately USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

To change the physical properties of plain packaged or tap water, a water enhancer is intended to be added with it. To provide additional nutritional advantages to water without carbonation, it typically contains citric acid, caffeine, vitamins, minerals, flavorings, electrolytes, and artificial sweeteners and dyes. A water enhancer can increase hydration levels in people who don't drink enough water and lower their calorie intake by substituting fizzy drinks because it also makes water more palatable. The rising demand for noncarbonated drinks and rising health consciousness among the individuals are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Also, growth in the consumption of healthy and flavoured water and rising new product launch are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. For instance, In year 2019, Nutralife Biosinces announced the launch of phytocannabiniod rich water enhancing drop . The product introduction aims to take advantage of the CBD-infused water's rising popularity. Similarly, in year 2018, Pepsico in the US region announced the launch of Drinkfinity, which is a flavored water enhancer with the customizable pods. . However, the availability of various harmful chemical additives in the flavored water enhancer impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Water Enhancer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of Product consumption has surged in developed nations like the U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, and others. Additionally, the growing preference for drinking water that tastes wonderful and has health advantages has contributed to the notable increase in demand for energy water enhancers in industrialized nations. The greatest revenue share was also boosted by the region's huge flavored water imports. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The region's expansion is primarily attributable to nations like China and India being more conscious of the importance of leading healthy lifestyles that include frequent consumption of water and other nutrients.

Major market players included in this report are:



PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Jel Sert

SweetLeaf Stevia

Nuun

Dyla LLC (Stur)

4C Foods Arizona Beverages USA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Non-nutritional

Nutritional

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Distributer

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

