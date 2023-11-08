Israel Kills 10,328 People, Including 4,237 Children, In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip had risen to 10,328 people, including 4,237 children. It added that the occupation had committed 21 massacres in the past hours, resulting in the murder of 548 people.

The ministry said on Tuesday that about 1.5 million citizens had been forced to flee their homes in the Strip as a result of the war and that they were in urgent and immediate need of support. The ministry called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to protect health facilities and ambulances.“We call on all parties to provide safe humanitarian passage to ensure the flow of medical aid and fuel and the exit of the wounded.”

In press statements on Tuesday, the head of the government media office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, said that the Israeli occupation had dropped more than 30,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip and that the occupation did not care about any of the provisions of international law in its aggression.

Marouf added that the occupation was practicing a war of starvation and a policy of collective punishment against the Palestinian people. The fuel shortage also caused the main generators of hospitals to stop, and reliance on secondary generators, in light of the occupation prevented water, electricity, fuel, and all life supplies from entering Gaza.

At the same time, the World Food Program spokesperson Abeer Eteefa expressed her concern about the lack of fuel and clean water in Gaza, which hampered the work of bakeries.“We used to deal with 23 bakeries in Gaza, and now there is only one bakery.”

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Gaza also said, during a press conference on Tuesday, that all bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates had stopped working, which threatened the lives of thousands of Palestinians. He stressed that“900,000 Palestinians are still in those areas and no food has been delivered to them.”

The spokesperson added that the number of shelter centres in the Gaza Strip had currently reached 225, distributed across all governorates and that there was no safe area in the Gaza Strip at all. He explained that the Israeli bombing also targeted the southern regions.

In addition, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that it had received, on Sunday and Monday, 118 trucks loaded with aid through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, while the entry of fuel continued. The association said in a statement:“On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent crews received 25 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, loaded with humanitarian aid, through the Rafah crossing.”

It confirmed in a later statement that it“had received, on Monday, 93 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, loaded with aid, through the Rafah border crossing, adding that the trucks contained food, water, relief aid, medical supplies, and medicines, while fuel had not been allowed to enter until now. The association pointed out that the number of trucks received since October 21 had reached 569 trucks, equivalent to about 33 trucks per day.

Kazem Abu Khalaf, the spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), said that 70% of the population of the Gaza Strip had become displaced and that there were about 716,000 displaced people in UNRWA headquarters in Gaza.

Abu Khalaf called for a ceasefire so that the extent of the damage and the enormous needs in Gaza could be limited.“We need an extended ceasefire and specific hours that are insufficient to deliver aid.”