QIB Expands Direct Remit Service To United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the expansion of its Direct Remit service to the UK, in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank.

This is following the success of the Direct Remit launches in India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines, and Egypt, a statement said Tuesday.

There are plans to include more countries in the future.

Customers can enjoy real-time money transfers to the UK using Direct Remit service under the QIB mobile app.

By logging in, selecting the destination, and adding the recipient details, customers can enjoy instant transactions with competitive exchange rates to the beneficiary's bank.

The submitted transaction can be tracked at any time and from anywhere. Customers also receive instant updates on the status of their transactions via SMS.

“Incorporating the UK into our Direct Remit services via the QIB mobile app is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for all our customers,” said QIB general manager (Personal Banking Group) D Anand.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB mobile app and easily self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN.

The app offers customers full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely.

Additionally, QIB customers can open a new account and instantly get personal financing and credit cards through the app.

