(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ForwardX Robotics unveils new 1500-kg payload warehouse robot

November 7, 2023 by Mai Tao Leave a Comment

ForwardX Robotics , a provider of vision-based autonomous mobile robots and warehouse solutions, has launched the Max 1500-L Slim, its latest innovation.

Designed for both warehouse logistics and manufacturing environments, the new AMR is set to revolutionize material handling, delivering“unparalleled versatility and efficiency”, according to ForwardX.

With its compact yet powerful build, standing at just 245mm (9.6 inches) tall, the Max 1500-L Slim offers an impressive payload capacity of 1500 kg (3,306 pounds). This unique combination of size and strength allows for seamless navigation and maneuverability in even the tightest spaces.

One of the standout features of the Max 1500-L Slim is its state-of-the-art obstacle detection and avoidance system, covering a full 360 degrees.

This intelligent system enables the AMR to effortlessly navigate complex environments, adapting to changing surroundings and avoiding potential hazards. Its autonomous navigation capabilities ensure safe and efficient operations, even in high-traffic areas without human intervention.

In addition to its exceptional navigation capabilities, the Max 1500-L Slim also excels in precision docking and lifting. Powered by advanced computer vision technology, it can accurately align with workstations and seamlessly dock with conveyor belts, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

By reducing time spent on docking operations, the AMR optimizes workflow efficiency and minimizes downtime.

Max 1500-L Slim's robust design enables secure and reliable material handling, minimizing the risk of accidents and damage to goods.

Its versatility extends beyond simple point-to-point material movement, allowing it to efficiently execute tasks such as each and case picking, cross-docking operations, and managing material handling across different production lines.

Nicholas Chee, founder and CEO of ForwardX Robotics, says:“We are thrilled to introduce the Max 1500-L Slim to the market.

“We firmly believe that this revolutionary AMR can significantly improve the operational capabilities of our customers, enabling them to achieve higher levels of productivity, safety, and efficiency.”