Automotive Transparent Antenna Market Insights With Statistics And Growth Prediction (2023-2032)

Global Automotive Transparent Antenna Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global automotive transparent antenna market size was US$ 261.7 million in 2021. The global automotive transparent antenna market is forecast to grow to US$ 471.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has quickly spread to several countries and regions, wreaking havoc on the economic condition of various nations. A major threat to international trade, the economy, and finance has developed from a human health concern. Significant firms are also worried about supply chain disruptions and a potential reduction in consumer disposable income. This is because numerous precautionary lockdown measures have been enforced by governments around the world. Thus, all of these factors indicate that the automotive transparent antennas market witnessed a sharp decline in terms of revenue due to the pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The increasing use of nanotechnology is projected to spur market expansion. Transparent vehicle antennas are becoming more and more popular as a result of the usage of nanocarbon, metallic nanowires, and others. Apart from that, the wide applications of automotive transparent antenna in the passenger car sector will benefit the market during the forecast period. Growing disposable income and increasing demand for hybrid vehicles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Along with these factors, the market is anticipated to grow over the projected period due to the increasing demand for vehicle safety features such as automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic warning, and others.

Emerging economies such as India, China are putting effort into the expansion of the automotive industry. As a result, it will benefit the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in the region, North America currently holds the top spot in the global automotive transparent antenna market in terms of revenue. The market will also expand as a result of expanding technological developments and the existence of significant market players in the area. Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific automotive transparent antenna market will record potential growth due to favourable government rules aimed at increasing the adoption of hybrid vehicles. In addition, other factors like growing disposable income and the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region are forecast to accelerate the growth of the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? TE Connectivity

? Meta Materials, Inc.

? Venti Group

? Eastman Kodak Company

? Pulse Electronics

? AGC

? Panasonic

? DNP Group

? TDK

? Teijin Corporation

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Automotive Transparent Antenna industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Automotive Transparent Antenna sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Automotive Transparent Antenna output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Automotive Transparent Antenna output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Automotive Transparent Antenna market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Automotive Transparent Antenna market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive transparent antenna market segmentation focuses on transparent conductive oxides, frequency, component, end-user, and region.

By Material Type Outlook

? Transparent Conductive Oxides

? Nanowire

? Conductive Polymer

? Nano Carbon

By Frequency Type Outlook

? High frequency

? Very-high frequency

? Ultra-high frequency

By Component Outlook

? Transceivers

? ECU

? Other components

By End User Outlook

? Passenger Vehicles

? Commercial Vehicles

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

