Abu Dhabi Chamber Announced As Supporting Partner To Aurora50 Inclusion Summit 2023

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to empower and address the needs of the business community, while fostering a diverse and inclusive economic and investment environment.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is committed to empowering women, achieving gender equality in the workplace, and ensuring equal opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

The Summit focuses on empowering entrepreneurs and establishing gender balance at the board level. The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will participate with exceptional support in the summit.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced its participation in the Aurora50 Inclusion Summit 2023, the region's largest and most influential event on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The Chamber is participating as a Supporting Partner of the Summit to further emphasize the vital role women play as a strategic partner in the development of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Summit, which is organized by Aurora50, a social enterprise, will be held on November 9-10 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. Abu Dhabi Chamber's support of the Summit stems from its endeavor to enhance the contribution of female entrepreneurs and investors in the process of sustainable economic and social development and enable them to actively perform in the private sector in Abu Dhabi. This is in line with Abu Dhabi Chamber's strategy aimed at supplying the business system with qualified cadres and exceptional talents of both genders to enhance the comprehensive development process to serve the private sector and the UAE national economy.

The Summit has also received support from the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, affiliated with the Chamber, as part of the Council's strategy to achieve the vision of the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Motherhood and Childhood Supreme Council, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen's Council. It aims to develop the skills of Emirati women and enhance their abilities to participate effectively and fairly in various fields of development alongside men.

Empowering the Business Sector:

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“Abu Dhabi Chamber is delighted to partner with the Aurora50 Inclusion Summit 2023. This partnership aligns with our ongoing commitment to empower and address the needs of the business community, while fostering a diverse and inclusive economic and investment environment. We look forward to participating in the Summit and joining other experts to share insights on how these principles drive growth and innovation.”

His Excellency Ahmed further emphasized Abu Dhabi Chamber's keenness to empower the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by unleashing its potential, achieving the best levels of performance within the framework of a competitive and advanced system, in addition to embracing emerging and new businesses, and keeping pace with technical development in the world's economies to ensure the provision of digital services that rise to the level of the aspirations of Chamber members, and providing advisory services, education and training to entrepreneurs and investors.

Empowering Women and Achieving Equality:

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:“Our participation in the Summit serves as a testament to the Council's commitment to empower women, establish gender balance in the workplace, and ensure equal opportunities for both men and women. At the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, our primary focus is on supporting women to attain leadership positions, by offering training, consultancy, fostering partnerships, and more.”

Her Excellency added,“the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is dedicated to motivating women to initiate and sustain small to medium-sized projects. We provide support, training, professional guidance and empowerment in the private sector. We also encourage and embrace creative and innovative ideas, active participation and support contribution in major local and international events, conferences, forums and exhibitions that enhance women's presence in the business sector.”

Participation in Panel Discussion:

The Summit is set to welcome more than 900 attendees, and more than 40 speakers from more than 20 industries. The Inclusion Summit will host high-profile interviews, interactive panels, thought-provoking presentations, and a dedicated exhibition for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

During the event, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will participate in a panel discussion titled“Cooperation in driving change – aligning public and private sector DEI strategies”. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will participate in the event as an exhibitor.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Nowais, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, will participate in a panel discussion titled“Corporate Culture Starts from the Top – Formulating Strategies is the Beginning of the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Journey,” which will highlight the achievements of business leaders and businesswomen and the opportunities that support them in the local business community.

Platform to Support Transformation:

The Inclusion Summit will unite regional and global leaders, board members, top executives and change-makers to disrupt the status quo, dive into emerging trends, and exchange actionable insights on the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda. The Summit will provide a platform for catalyzing transformation, fostering innovation, and driving meaningful impact.

Aurora50 provides pioneering solutions to global problems by connecting stakeholders from various sectors and industries, fostering collaboration for impactful change. The Enterprise follows a unique approach based on design thinking tools to create an enabling environment for change makers across society and the business world, with the goal of delivering impactful solutions and achieving tangible impact, as well as increasing the representation of women in boardrooms by adopting a comprehensive approach and various training programs to achieve gender balance in the labor market.