Azerbaijani FM Holds Discussions With Serbian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Serbia, has met with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"At the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on various topics and common goals were outlined for further development of strategic partnership," the ministry said.

