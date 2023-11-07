Azerbaijani FM Holds Discussions With Serbian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Serbia, has
met with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"At the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on various
topics and common goals were outlined for further development of
strategic partnership," the ministry said.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107384753
