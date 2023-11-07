               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Holds Discussions With Serbian Counterpart


11/7/2023 7:18:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Serbia, has met with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"At the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on various topics and common goals were outlined for further development of strategic partnership," the ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107384753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search