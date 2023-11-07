'Our Human Resources Strategy Aligns With Qatar National Vision 2030'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB organised a recruitment event for male and female Qatari candidates, comprising interviews with applicants through the Kawader platform.

Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, Deputy CEO at Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), chaired the committee that interviewed the candidates in the presence of representatives from the National Labour Department at the Ministry of Labour, with the membership of Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, Chief of Human Resources & Administration, Zakaria Glaoui, Chief of Personal Banking, and Samah Nasser Al Dhofairi, Human Resources Manager.

Several male and female Qatari applicants have been selected for appointment to various banking positions at QIIB. They will be actively engaged in a programme, which has been designed to provide all necessary training and qualifications that allow them to perform their new roles in the best manner possible.

Commenting on this occasion, Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal said,“We are pleased to continue our periodic recruitment drive for male and female Qatari candidates with the aim of attracting them to join QIIB's team. We implement our human resources strategy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 for job localisation, by taking care of exceptional talents among Qataris and providing them with comprehensive care and support. This will eventually empower and qualify competent employees, capable of contributing to development.”

“The presence of representatives from the Ministry of Labour at the recruitment event organised by QIIB shows the exceptional interest of the Ministry in enhancing the participation of citizens in the private sector in general and banking sector in particular. This is something we commend. We are making every effort to ensure its success by attracting as many Qatari men and women as possible to join our team at various managerial levels.”

The Deputy CEO noted,“Last year, QIIB was honoured at a high-level ceremony organised by the Ministry of Labour to recognise companies and establishments that have excelled in localising jobs in the private sector. The ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Labour, H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, in recognition of QIIB being one of the entities that collaborates most with the Ministry of Labour. QIIB is also one of the entities that offers the best qualification and training programmes for national workforce, which has achieved a high rate of job replacement and localisation.”

He continued,“We pay exceptional attention to Qatari men and women and ensure to provide them with the best benefits and training opportunities that enable them to perform various specialised and supervisory positions.

This helps them gain outstanding experience and move up the career ladder to various levels of responsibility.”

On his part Ali Al Mesaifri, QIIB Chief of Human Resources and Administration stated,“QIIB will continue to implement its job localisation strategy and will spare no effort in enhancing the capabilities of Qatari citizens, both men and women, within its organisational structure will also continue its active cooperation with the Ministry of Labour in attracting Qatari talent.

“Furthermore, it will maintain its cooperation with local educational institutions and universities to attract Qatari talent and for the purpose of developing and implementing training and qualification programmes for their students.” He added.

Ali Al Mesaifri wished success and prosperity to the candidates who have been accepted to join QIIB's team.

He urged them to exert their utmost efforts to advance their professional careers and perform their duties to the best of their abilities.