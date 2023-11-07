Al Sulaiti Discusses Cooperation With Morocco, Tunisia, Sierra Leon Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met separately with Minister of Transport and Logistics of Morocco H E Mohammed Abdeljalil; Minister of Transport of Tunisia H E Rabie El Majidi; and Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leon, Hon. Kabineh Moinama Kallon.

Al Sulaiti had discussions with the three ministers on the sidelines of their participation in the 5th round of Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure & Traffic Fair & Forum for the MEA Region (TransMEA2023), which opened in Cairo on November 5.

Both Qatari and Moroccan Transport Ministers discussed the two countries' relations in the realms of transportation and its associated logistics services, commercial ports, and civil aviation, and ways to take those relations to higher heights.

Meanwhile, Al Sulaiti and El Majidi discussed aspects of Qatari-Tunisian cooperation and ways to enhance them in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, and ports.

In his meeting with Kallon, Al Sulaiti discussed cooperation and relations in the fields of mobility and transportation services and ways to take them to higher heights in the areas of training and technical capacity building in civil aviation.