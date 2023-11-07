Bain Capital declares USD5.3B purchase of American consultancy firm Guidehouse

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bain Capital, a prominent private investment firm headquartered in the United States, officially unveiled its strategic plan to acquire the American management consultancy company, Guidehouse. This acquisition is a significant financial transaction, with a total valuation of USD5.3 billion.



"Guidehouse has broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting, as well as digital services and business process outsourcing," Bain Capital stated in a declaration.



Guidehouse has earned recognition for its specialized knowledge and proficiency across a diverse spectrum of sectors, encompassing critical areas such as defense and security, energy, infrastructure, financial services, and healthcare.



The firm has established a substantial global presence, boasting a dedicated workforce of 17,000 professionals strategically stationed in 55 locations across the world.



"Together, we see significant opportunities to capitalize on attractive marketplace dynamics to further grow the business with our best-in-class client delivery capabilities," Guidehouse Chief Executive Officer Scott McIntyre added in the declaration.



Bain Capital is a privately held company, and it is owned by its employees.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107383182